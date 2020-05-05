The Trump administration in 2018 expanded the types of organizations that could opt out of providing cost-free access to birth control and allowed exemptions based on moral as well as religious objections.

The Obama administration had narrower exceptions for churches and other houses of worship and created a system of “accommodations” or workarounds for religiously affiliated organizations such as hospitals and universities to avoid directly covering the cost of birth control.

Among the issues before the justices Wednesday is to what extent the government should create exemptions for religious groups and nonreligious employers that say involvement in such coverage violates their faith.

If the new rules take effect, the government has said between 70,500 and 126,400 women would lose access to cost-free birth control in one year.

Under the rules, the employers able to opt out include essentially all nongovernmental workplaces, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies. And the employer has the choice of whether to permit the workaround, which some organizations said made them complicit in providing contraception.

Pennsylvania and New Jersey challenged the Trump administration rules, noting that when women lose coverage from their employers, they seek state-funded programs and services.

Last summer, a unanimous panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit blocked the rules from taking effect nationwide. The court said the administration probably lacked authority to issue such broad exemptions and did not comply with requirements to provide notice and allow public comment on the rules.

In its opinion, the 3rd Circuit noted that cost is a significant barrier to contraceptive use and access and that after the health-care law ensured free access, women switched to the more effective and expensive methods of contraception.

Nearly 63 million U.S. women in 2018 had insurance coverage for birth control without out-of-pocket fees — about 7 million more than federal estimates from 2015, according to the National Women’s Law Center.

In addition to the Trump administration, a charity called Little Sisters of the Poor is defending the rules. The order of nuns, which runs homes for the elderly, points out that the government provided exemptions from the beginning for religious organizations such as churches. They say the accommodation provision violates the 1993 Religious Freedom Restoration Act, the law that says the government must have a compelling reason for programs that substantially burden religious beliefs.

For some groups, providing any birth control would violate their religious faith; others object only to contraceptives that work after an egg has been fertilized, such as the “morning-after pill” and intrauterine devices.

“The only way to bring this long-simmering dispute to a close is to make clear once and for all that the way to stop burdening the Little Sisters’ religious exercise is to stop insisting on compliance with the mandate,” the nuns’ attorney, Mark Rienzi of the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, told the justices in court filings.

The state of Pennsylvania argues that the health-care law gives the administration the authority only to identify which preventive services for women must be covered, not to grant non-health-related exemptions.

The accommodation provision strikes the proper balance, Chief Deputy Attorney General Michael Fischer of Pennsylvania told the justices, “by allowing objecting nonprofit and closely held corporate employers to opt out of facilitating contraceptive coverage to which they have a sincere religious objection.”

“It also respects the rights and autonomy of female students, employees, and beneficiaries by providing them access to the contraceptive coverage they are guaranteed by law,” Fischer wrote ahead of Wednesday’s argument.

In 2014, a divided court ruled in Burwell v. Hobby Lobby that certain closely held businesses do not have to offer birth control coverage that conflicts with the owners’ religious beliefs. Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., writing for the court’s five conservatives, said that the Religious Freedom Restoration Act protected two family-owned companies. But the court did not take a position on the accommodation provision, which requires objecting organizations to notify the government.

Two years later, a shorthanded court of eight justices declined to rule on the merits of another challenge to the contraceptive-coverage requirement and sent the case back to the lower courts. The unusual, unsigned decision was viewed as a punt by the court then equally divided along ideological lines.

Since then, President Trump’s two high-court nominees, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, have replaced Justices Antonin Scalia and Anthony M. Kennedy.

The combined cases are Trump v. Pennsylvania and Little Sisters of the Poor v. Pennsylvania.