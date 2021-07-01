California says the attorney general needs to have the information on hand in case there are complaints about charitable fraud and that only the names of those who contribute so much that they could influence the charity are required. It says a key fact is that the information is not publicly disclosed.
But two groups, the Americans for Prosperity Foundation and the Thomas More Law Center, sued. They said the information is unnecessary and that the disclosure could lead to threats and harassment. The requirement, they said, chills the protected First Amendment speech of their donors and violates their right to free association.
Supreme Court seems ready to strike down California’s disclosure requirements for some charitable donors
A district court ruled for the groups, noting that the state has failed in some cases to keep the information private. But a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit upheld California’s practice.
The Biden administration took a middle-of-the-road approach to the question. It said the requirement should not be found unconstitutional in all applications but that the groups should have another opportunity to prove that the rights of their donors had been violated.
The Supreme Court ruled in 1958 that the NAACP did not have to comply with Alabama’s demand that it list its donors because of the danger that could befall donors if their names were disclosed. But the court has also said that anonymity is not guaranteed in political speech, such as when people sign petitions to put a referendum on the ballot.
The Americans for Prosperity Foundation is the charitable arm of Americans for Prosperity, the political organization formed by billionaire conservative Charles Koch and his brother David Koch, who died in 2019.
The cases are Americans for Prosperity v. Bonta and Thomas More Law Center v. Bonta.