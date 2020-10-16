A three-judge panel in New York said that Trump’s July 21 memorandum on the matter was “an unlawful exercise of the authority granted to” him by Congress. It blocked the Commerce Department and the Census Bureau from including information about the number of undocumented immigrants — it is unclear how those numbers would be generated — in their reports to the president after this year’s census is completed.

The justices put the case on a fast-track, and said they will hold a hearing in the case Nov. 30. The administration says it must present the plan to Congress in January.

The controversy is another mark of how the once-a-decade census has been transformed from a largely bureaucratic exercise into a partisan battle.

The Supreme Court earlier this week agreed with the Trump administration that it could stop the count of Americans, despite fears that the coronavirus and other problems will lead to an undercount of minorities and those in hard-to-reach communities.

In 2019, the justices rejected the Trump administration’s plan to add a citizenship question to the census form, which experts said would discourage participation by both legal and undocumented immigrants. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote the 5-to-4 decision, saying the administration did not follow proper procedure for introducing the question, and that its rationale was “contrived.”

The latest controversy involves the constitutional mandate that apportionment of seats in the House of Representatives be based on the “whole number of persons in each State.” That has always been interpreted to mean every resident, regardless of immigration status.

But this summer, Trump issued a memorandum that said, for the first time, “it is the policy of the United States to exclude from the apportionment base aliens who are not in a lawful immigration status.”

Trump’s memorandum indicated he believed that some states would be getting more congressional seats — California was implied but not named — than deserved because of the number of undocumented residents.

Trump directed Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, to provide him with two sets of numbers, and that includes unauthorized immigrants and one that does not, “to the maximum extent feasible and consistent with the discretion delegated to the executive branch.”

Even the administration does not indicate how that would be accomplished, since the census does not ask about citizenship. “The Census Bureau is still evaluating the extent to which, as a practical matter, administrative records pertaining to immigration status can be used to identify and exclude illegal aliens from the apportionment population count,” acting solicitor general Jeffrey B. Wall said in a filing to the Supreme Court.

A coalition of 22 states and the District of Columbia, 15 cities and counties and the United States Conference of Mayors immediately challenged the memorandum, as did a number of nongovernment organizations represented by the American Civil Liberties Union.

“The memorandum implements a policy that breaks with more than two hundred years of history and violates the plain text and purpose of both the Census Act and the Constitution,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a brief filed with the Supreme Court.

A special three-judge panel of federal judges in New York — two nominated by President George W. Bush and one by President Barack Obama — agreed with challengers. They said in a lengthy but unsigned opinion that the question is “not particularly close or complicated” based on federal law.

“In short,” the judges wrote, “the secretary is required to report a single set of figures to the president — namely, the tabulation of total population by states under the decennial census — and the president is then required to use those same figures to determine apportionment using the method of equal proportions.”

They added: “Legislative history and settled practice confirm our conclusion that ‘persons in each state’ turns solely on residency, without regard for legal status.”

Wall disputes that in his brief to the Supreme Court, saying it does not automatically include those in the country illegally. And he said the lawsuits are premature and “speculative,” because it is not clear that the states and groups will suffer if the president’s memorandum is implemented.