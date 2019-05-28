The Supreme Court agreed Tuesday to a compromise on a restrictive Indiana abortion law that keeps the issue off its docket for now.

The court said a part of the law dealing with disposal of the “remains” of an abortion could go into effect. But it did not take up a part of the law stricken by lower courts that prohibited abortions because tests revealed an abnormality.

The court indicated it would wait for other courts to weigh in before taking up that issue.

The Indiana law at question was signed by Vice President Pence when he was governor of the state.

The decision not to schedule a review of the decision of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit came just after Alabama passed a law virtually outlawing abortion in that state. Legislators say they hope the unprecedented restrictions would lead to a Supreme Court showdown over the right to abortion the court established in Roe v. Wade.

The portion the court allowed to go into effect requires that the “remains” of abortion or miscarriage be buried or cremated, as required of other human remains.

The other provision would prohibit doctors from performing an abortion if the woman is choosing the procedure because of the sex or race of the fetus, or because of a diagnosis or “potential diagnosis” of Down syndrome or “any other disability.” It requires doctors to inform the woman of the prohibitions.

Justice Clarence Thomas said the court will eventually have to decide the question of what he called “eugenic abortions.”

A panel of the 7th Circuit struck down both provisions of the law. But the entire court split evenly when asked to reconsider the panel’s decision, and one judge said only the Supreme Court could clarify if the restrictions were permissible.