In general, the liberal justices were protective of the bureau, and by extension, similar independent federal agencies. The conservatives are suspicious of government institutions — as a judge before joining the high court, Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh worried about the “headless fourth branch of government” — and fond of a “unitary executive” approach in which all roads of responsibility lead straight to the president.

If the two sides are unable to agree, Paul Clement, the lawyer appointed by the court to defend the legality of the CFPB since the Trump administration declined to, suggested an out: decide the case at hand as narrowly as possible, and leave the weighty constitutional issues for another day.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg agreed that the question before the court had an “academic quality” to it. Does it intrude on the president’s constitutional authority to direct the executive branch if he is not free to fire the CFPB’s director?

The bureau, the brainchild of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) back when she was still a Harvard law professor, was part of the 2010 reforms brought on by the financial crisis. Congress gave it broad powers to implement and enforce consumer protection laws and insulated it even from lawmakers by giving it its own budgetary powers.

It is headed by a single director who is nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate for a five-year term. But the director can be removed by the president only for “inefficiency, neglect of duty or malfeasance in office,” unlike, say, Cabinet officers who serve at the president’s pleasure.

In that way, the CFPB is similar to other independent federal agencies. Except those agencies, such as the Securities and Exchange Commission or the Federal Reserve Board, have multiple-member boards, rather than a single director.

The CFPB’s structure is “unprecedented and unconstitutional,” said Washington lawyer Kannon K. Shanmugam, who represented a California law firm that refused to comply with a CFPB investigation. “Never before in American history has Congress given so much executive power to a single individual who does not answer to the president.”

The solution he offered the court was to declare the “for-cause” protection unlawful and basically shut down the bureau until Congress came up with a solution.

Liberal justices were skeptical. Justice Sonia Sotomayor reminded that the Social Security Administration had a single director. Ginsburg called the restrictions on the president’s ability “modest,” simply protecting the person — who is supposed to protect consumers — from being removed on the “whim” of the president.

Justice Elena Kagan disagreed with Shanmugam that the difference between lawful and unlawful independent agencies depended on whether they were headed by multi-members or an individual.

“There are a thousand things that go into whether a president has influence over any particular agency, of which the question is it one or multiple members is not so important,” she said.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., whose vote is likely to be crucial to the outcome, wondered, like Ginsburg, whether having to show “inefficiency, neglect of duty or malfeasance in office” was such an onerous burden.

“Wouldn’t the normal principles of constitutional avoidance suggest that we might want to scrutinize a little bit how rigorous a limitation that is before we get to the point of striking down the statute?” he asked.

Solicitor General Noel J. Francisco said the administration was not defending the statute establishing the CFPB because it infringes on the president’s powers. He said the court could eliminate the “for-cause” provision and leave the agency’s powers undisturbed.

He resisted the idea that the removal provision could be watered-down to put a more modest restraint on the president.

The president should have the power “to remove a principal officer simply because he has lost faith in their judgment or simply because, even though the current principal officer is perfectly good, he thinks he can do better,” Francisco said.

President Trump’s nominees to the court, Neil M. Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, seemed uninterested in any solution that might dilute a president’s power. As a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in a separate case, Kavanaugh already has made the case against the CFPB’s constitutionality. On Tuesday, he noted that the current director will serve until 2023, well into the next presidential term.

Clement, the lawyer appointed by the court, told the justices there could be good reasons for Congress to protect the head of an independent agency, and gave a real-time example.

“In the current situation, you see people are trying to make a political football out of dealing with a pandemic disease,” Clement said, referring to the debate among lawmakers over how to contain the spread of coronavirus. “So maybe Congress decides: You know what makes sense, let’s have the head of CDC (Centers for Disease Control) be protected by for-cause removal … That is the kind of sensible decision that Congress has been making for over 100 years.”

Gorsuch did not seem to appreciate the argument or Clement’s suggestion that the case should be decided in a limited manner without reaching the constitutional issues. He got into a surprisingly testy and extended exchange about whether Clement, a former solicitor general under President George W. Bush who was arguing his 101st case at the court, was avoiding his questions.

“I want to be responsive,” Clement protested.

When Gorsuch asked Clement at one point for a ‘limiting principle” for one of his arguments, Clement replied that he had two, which was two more than offered by the government.

“If we could avoid disparaging our colleagues and just answer my question, I would be grateful,” Gorsuch said with a terse smile.