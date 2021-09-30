The provision, part of the 2002 Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act, limits the amount of money that federal candidates can use after an election to repay personal loans. The government defends the law as necessary to prevent the appearance of quid pro quo corruption.
The limit is $250,000. Cruz, as part of his 2018 Senate reelection campaign against Democrat Beto O’Rourke, lent his campaign $260,000 the day before the general election.
The point was to challenge the law, as only $250,000 of that could be repaid with money raised after the election.
The government tried to have the lawsuit thrown out, saying that Cruz’s injury was “self-inflicted.” Cruz chose the amount in order to exceed the limits for a test case. And his campaign had on hand $2.2 million raised before the election that could have been used to fully repay the loan.
But the judges unanimously disagreed. The flaw in the government’s argument, they said, is that “it would require Senator Cruz to avoid an injury by subjecting himself to the very framework he alleges is unconstitutional.”
On the larger question, the panel said the restriction could not be justified.
The FEC failed to demonstrate “that quid pro quo corruption or its appearance arises from post-election contributions to retire a candidate’s personal debt.”
It added that the government has not identified “a single case of actual quid pro quo corruption in this context” and that “many states impose no restriction on using post-election contributions to repay candidate loans.”
The Supreme Court has been increasingly supportive of the argument that campaign contributions are a form of political speech, and suspicious of the government’s ability to restrict it.
The case is FEC v. Cruz and will be heard early next year.