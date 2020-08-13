Unlike “similar cases where a state defends its own law, here the state election officials support the challenged decree, and no state official has expressed opposition,” the order said. “Under these circumstances, the applicants lack a cognizable interest in the state’s ability to enforce its duly enacted laws.”
The vote was not announced, but Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr. and Neil M. Gorsuch noted that they would have granted the stay requested by the Republican National Committee and the state Republican Party.
Rhode Island requires voters mailing their ballots to sign them in front of two witnesses or a notary. But Gov. Gina Raimondo (D) suspended that requirement for the June primary because of worries that it would expose voters to the virus.
But the legislature could not reach agreement on a bill that would extend that accommodation to elections in September and November. Groups including Common Cause sued, and state officials agreed in a consent decree not to enforce the witness requirement.
Republicans then sued, saying the state had a history of fraud involving mail-in voting.
The case is Republican National Committee v. Common Cause.