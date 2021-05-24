But Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote a withering dissent, saying the court was going back on its promise to let the condemned propose an alternative method of death when fearful that the state’s procedure would cause needless pain.
“Missouri is now free to execute Johnson in a manner that, at this stage of the litigation, we must assume will be akin to torture given his unique medical condition,” Sotomayor wrote on behalf of herself and Justices Stephen G. Breyer and Elena Kagan.
Johnson, who killed three people during a robbery in 1994, suffers from epilepsy as a result of a brain tumor and then damage caused by surgery to remove it. He contends that he will experience excruciating seizures if Missouri executes him by lethal injection of the drug pentobarbital, a violation of the Constitution’s prohibition of cruel and unusual punishment.
A lower court upheld Missouri’s refusal to execute him by nitrogen gas, a method of execution authorized by state law. And it said Johnson could not amend his lawsuit to request a firing squad, which is not authorized by Missouri but has been used elsewhere.
“In other words, he asks that the courts decide between an execution that is ‘cruel’ and one that is ‘unusual,’ ” wrote Breyer.
Missouri told the Supreme Court that it should not allow additional legal maneuvering from Johnson, which it said was simply an attempt to delay his execution.
Breyer noted that a firing squad has been used only once since 1913. But some states are considering it as it becomes increasingly difficult for them to obtain the drugs used for lethal injections.
South Carolina this month passed a law saying death row inmates should choose between a firing squad and the electric chair should the drugs for lethal injection be unavailable.
Johnson’s execution was delayed by the Supreme Court in 2015, and he has been fighting the use of lethal injection since.
In 2016, he asked to be executed by nitrogen gas. But the Supreme Court subsequently ruled in another case from Missouri — Bucklew v. Precythe — that the state could not be forced to use a method without a proven record of success, and said the Constitution did not require that executions be pain-free.
So the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit ruled against Johnson. And when he tried to then amend his suit to ask for a firing squad, the court said his request came too late. That is the decision the Supreme Court declined to review Monday.
Sotomayor said Johnson’s request was not unreasonable.
“Although not authorized in Missouri, the firing squad has a long history of successful use,” she wrote. She noted that the court said in Bucklew that an inmate suggesting another method of execution was not limited to those authorized by the state.
“Indeed, during oral arguments in Bucklew, Missouri itself suggested the firing squad as an available alternative,” Sotomayor wrote.
It takes four justices to grant a case, and Sotomayor indicated that she thought Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh should have supplied it.
She noted that in Bucklew, he wrote a concurring opinion clarifying that an inmate suggesting an alternative method of execution did not have to suggest one already authorized by the state. And Kavanaugh wrote: “An inmate who contends that a particular method of execution is very likely to cause him severe pain should ordinarily be able to plead some alternative method of execution that would significantly reduce the risk of severe pain.”
“Johnson seeks only to take Bucklew up on that promise,” Sotomayor wrote. “Denying him leave to amend his complaint under these circumstances renders this Court’s words an empty gesture.”
The case is Johnson v. Precythe.