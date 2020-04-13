The justices last met in public on March 9. They have since issued opinions on the court’s website. They have met in private conference via teleconference, with only Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. in the room where justices gather to discuss the court’s business.
The court postponed oral argument sessions scheduled for March and April. About half of the scheduled cases will be heard during sessions on May 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13.
The court did not announce what would happen in remaining cases. But lawyers in some of the cases said they had been told that the court would hold oral arguments early in the term that begins in October, rather than decide the cases without oral arguments.
Besides Trump’s battle to withhold his financial records from congressional committees and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., the court will hear another time-sensitive case.
It involves whether presidential electors can be required to honor their state’s instructions to vote for the candidate who wins the state’s popular vote. In many presidential elections, a handful of members of the electoral college — “faithless electors,” is what detractors call them — have voted for other candidates.