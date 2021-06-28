Gilbert, who had experienced homelessness and had been arrested on a minor charge, had appeared to hang himself in his cell and then kicked and struggled with officers who rushed in. At least one of the officers applied force to the back and torso of Gilbert, who was 5 feet, 3 inches and weighed 160 pounds. He stopped breathing and was pronounced dead at a hospital.
A district judge ruled for the officers, saying they were entitled to qualified immunity, which protects police and other government officials in certain circumstances. In this case, the judge ruled, the officers did not violate a constitutional right that was clearly established at the time of the incident.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit also said the case should be dismissed. It said the officers did not use unconstitutionally excessive force against Gilbert.
But the Supreme Court opinion questioned a key finding in the appeals court opinion: that “the use of prone restraint is not objectively unreasonable when a detainee actively resists officer directives and efforts to subdue the detainee.”
The Supreme Court said it was unclear whether the lower court carefully considered all factors such as that Gilbert was already handcuffed and shackled when officers kept him in a prone position.
“Such details could matter when deciding whether to grant summary judgment on an excessive force claim,” the opinion said. It noted that evidence indicates “officers placed pressure on Gilbert’s back even though St. Louis instructs its officers that pressing down on the back of a prone subject can cause suffocation.”
The majority said the 8th Circuit should “clarify” how it reached its decision, and professed “no view as to whether the officers used unconstitutionally excessive force or, if they did, whether Gilbert’s right to be free of such force in these circumstances was clearly established at the time of his death.”
The case offers clear comparisons to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Three justices who criticized the Supreme Court opinion indicated their colleagues were reacting to that by reviving the case and sending it back, rather than either leaving the decision in place or granting it for full argument and review.
“The Court, unfortunately, is unwilling to face up to the choice between denying the petition (and bearing the criticism that would inevitably elicit) and granting plenary review (and doing the work that would entail),” wrote Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. He was joined by Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil M. Gorsuch.
Alito wrote that he did not know how he would have ruled if he’d been a member of the appeals court.
“The officers plainly had a reasonable basis for using some degree of force to restrain Gilbert so that he would not harm himself, and it appears that Gilbert, despite his slight stature, put up a fierce and prolonged resistance,” Alito wrote. “On the other hand, the officers’ use of force inflicted serious injuries, and the medical evidence on the cause of death was conflicting.”
Issues of qualified immunity and excessive police force are increasing, and Alito said “a decision by this Court on the question presented here could be instructive.”
He said justices should “roll up our sleeves, and decide the real issue” rather than “take the easy out that the Court has chosen.”
The case is Lombardo v. City of St. Louis.