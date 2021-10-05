“Polish prosecutors are investigating the complicity of Polish nationals in Abu Zubaydah’s detention and torture,” says Abu Zubaida’s brief to the Supreme Court. “The narrow question before this Court is whether the district court may order Mitchell and Jessen to testify (as they have done twice before) about nonprivileged information; or if, instead, the government may prohibit disclosure of even nonprivileged information by invoking the state secrets doctrine.”