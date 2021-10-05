The prisoner is Abu Zubaida, once a prized capture whose treatment after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks has been extensively documented. But the government has invoked the “state secrets” privilege to oppose his efforts for additional information about foreign intelligence officials who partnered with the CIA in detention facilities abroad.
The government already has declassified vast amounts of information about Abu Zubaida, whose birth name is Zayn al-Abidin Muhammed Hussein and whose closeness to Osama bin Laden, the deceased founder of al-Qaeda, is now discounted. He is known in court documents by his nom de guerre Abu Zubaydah.
He and his attorney, Joseph Margulies, have asked for more disclosure to aid a criminal investigation in Poland, and to question two CIA contractors, James Mitchell and John “Bruce” Jessen, about the interrogations.
“Polish prosecutors are investigating the complicity of Polish nationals in Abu Zubaydah’s detention and torture,” says Abu Zubaida’s brief to the Supreme Court. “The narrow question before this Court is whether the district court may order Mitchell and Jessen to testify (as they have done twice before) about nonprivileged information; or if, instead, the government may prohibit disclosure of even nonprivileged information by invoking the state secrets doctrine.”
A district judge dismissed the case, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit said the judge had not done enough work to disentangle the privileged information from what could be released publicly, especially since so much already is known about Abu Zubaida.
Media reports and even a Senate select committee detailed the torture of the prisoner, a Palestinian captured in Pakistan in 2002. Abu Zubaida, now 50, was subjected 83 times to waterboarding, a technique that leads victims to believe they are drowning and that has been widely condemned as torture.
Abu Zubaida told a 2007 panel of military officers at the detention facility in Cuba that “doctors told me that I nearly died four times” and that he endured “months of suffering and torture” on the false premise that he was an al-Qaeda leader.
Still, both the Trump and Biden administrations have said it will damage the country’s intelligence operations and its relationships with cooperating countries if the government is forced to disclose information it has promised to keep secret.
“Courts have long recognized that the existence of widespread public speculation without official government disclosure provides no sound basis to require government personnel to confirm or deny the accuracy of the speculation,” the Biden administration said in its brief to the court. “That principle applies with particular force in the world of clandestine intelligence operations.”
The case doesn’t involve a bid for freedom, but comes amid the continuing debate about those held at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba. Three of the last four presidents, including President Biden, have said the facility should close. Its population has dwindled from more than 700 detainees to 39, and most have never been charged.