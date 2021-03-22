Justice Amy Coney Barrett, confronting for the first time in her brief tenure the conflict between union rights and property rights, said both sides in the case “have line-drawing problems.”

The court, meeting as it has all term in a teleconference hearing because of the coronavirus pandemic, was considering a landmark California law passed in 1975 to “ensure peace in the agricultural fields” between workers and growers. It was the first to recognize farmworkers’ collective bargaining rights, the product of the movement led by César E. Chávez, Dolores Huerta and others.

The law gives union organizers access, with advance notice, to growers’ property three times a day for no more than four 30-day periods in a calendar year. It restricts organizers to meeting with workers one hour before work, one hour during their lunch break and one hour after work.

In reality, California and the unions argued, organizing efforts rarely last that long.

The California Supreme Court upheld the rules on a 4-to-3 vote in 1976, and the provisions have gone unchallenged until now.

But two fruit growers — Cedar Point Nursery in northern California and Fowler Packing Co. in Fresno — say allowing union activists onto their property violates the constitutional prohibition against the “taking” of property by government without adequate compensation, and to exclude people who are not welcome. They are represented by the conservative Pacific Legal Foundation.

The case split the liberal and conservative judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, which said in a narrow vote that the union-access rule did not rise to the level of an unconstitutional taking because the property access was not permanent.

But conservative justices questioned that. Justice Clarence Thomas wondered about a requirement that would allow the military or the police to train on private property during nonbusiness hours for up to three hours a day, 120 days a year.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wondered about how multiple unions might take advantage of access to a grower’s fields. Barrett speculated about owning a home at the intersection of two busy streets that the government thought might make a visible spot for protesters.

Michael J. Mongan, California’s solicitor general, said intrusions such as those offered by Thomas and Barrett might require compensation from the government, but should not automatically be considered takings. He advocated for a case-by-case approach that he said was more consistent with the court’s precedents.

And some justices pressed Pacific Legal Foundation lawyer Joshua P. Thompson on his broad argument about what constitutes a taking: any “easement that takes the right to enter, occupy, and use another’s private property.”

With that, he said, the only issue is how the government plans to compensate the property owner.

“What if California had a regulation that permitted union organizers to go onto the property of your clients one hour a day, one day a year?” Barrett asked.

Thompson said that would qualify as a taking.

Justices Stephen G. Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor worried that such a broad ruling could imperil any government intrusion onto private property — inspections of nuclear power plants, for instances, or to ensure the safety of mines.

Breyer said there are “dozens and dozens and dozens of statutes” that allow such access.

Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh said Thompson was asking the court “to reinvent the wheel.”

The court decided decades ago that union organizers in other areas had to justify entering the workplace, Kavanaugh said.

He said the court could avoid the constitutional issue by simply reiterating that an owner could exclude union organizers unless there was a special condition that made access the only way for unions to communicate with workers.

“Just to be clear, I’m saying you would prevail,” Kavanaugh said.

But Thompson said the growers were bringing a constitutional challenge and that is the issue it wanted the court to decide.

“I don’t think that question [about special conditions] is fairly presented by this case,” Thompson said.