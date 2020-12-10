It was one of a string of unanimous decisions the court issued from hearings it held in October. Justice Amy Coney Barrett was not on the court at the time, so she did not participate in the decisions.

The Delaware case raised tricky constitutional questions about the state’s desire to make sure its judiciary is politically balanced. At oral argument, its lawyer in the case, Stanford law professor Michael W. McConnell, told the Supreme Court that “Delaware’s courts are widely regarded as the least partisan and most professional in the nation.”

For more than a century, the state has required its major courts be roughly balanced, so that no more than a bare majority of a court is made up of members of one political party. And then it required the minority be made up of the other political party.

But Adams said that prevents him from serving on the courts, because he is neither a Democrat nor a Republican, but a political independent. Requiring him to join a certain political party in order to be eligible to serve violates his First Amendment rights of political association, Adams said.

But Justice Stephen G. Breyer, writing for the court in what he said was a “highly fact-specific” case, said a plaintiff has to have more than a theoretical interest in the issue. Adams had not shown the kind of particularized injury that someone must have in order to bring suit.

Adams used to be a Democrat, and Breyer said he did not apply for 14 judicial openings from 2012 to 2016 for which he was eligible.

“A grievance that amounts to nothing more than an abstract and generalized harm to a citizen’s interest in the proper application of the law does not count as an ‘injury in fact,’ Breyer wrote. “And it consequently does not show standing.”

The constitutionality of Delaware’s system had seemed to divide the justices during oral argument, and Justice Sonia Sotomayor suggested in a concurring opinion that it might return.

She said that “bare-majority” requirements that prevent any political party from holding more than a slight edge “have existed in various forums for roughly 150 years, currently feature in a large number of public bodies, and have been shown to help achieve ideological diversity.”

But she said requirements that “preclude anyone who is not a member of the two major political parties from serving in a public body . . . are far rarer.”

“They arguably impose a greater burden on First Amendment associational rights,” she wrote.

The case is Carney v. Adams.

Justices reinstate military court rape convictions

The court also reimposed rape convictions for a military officer and two enlisted men that had been thrown out because a military court said the prosecutions had been brought too long after the assaults.

The cases involve women who for different reasons initially decided not to press charges but later changed their minds.

Michael Briggs was a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force and was convicted in 2014 of raping a subordinate in 2005.

Richard Collins was an Air Force training instructor convicted of raping a student in 2000 after she came forward 14 years later. And Humphrey Daniels, an Air Force lieutenant, was convicted of raping a civilian woman in 1998, following a 2015 investigation and court-martial.

The crimes all were committed before 2006, when the Uniform Code of Military Justice was changed to remove a statute of limitations on rape charges.

The Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces held that the statute of limitations at the time was five years and barred the convictions.

But the government told the Supreme Court that because under the military code the convictions carried the potential of the death penalty, the prosecutions could be brought at any time.

In ruling for the government, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. wrote that “The question before us is important, and there are reasonable arguments on both sides, but resolving the question does not require lengthy analysis.”