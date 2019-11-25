The court turned down the request without comment, but Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. dissented, saying the case “presents questions that go to the very heart of the guarantee of freedom of speech and freedom of the press.”

In another closely watched case, the court decided not to review a Maryland court’s decision rejecting a new trial for Adnan Syed, whose murder conviction was questioned in an investigation by the podcast “Serial.”

Mann is an internationally recognized expert on climate change and has published work that blamed human activity for global warning. The work was criticized by some scientists, but an investigation by Penn State cleared him of any wrongdoing.

That did not stop the criticism. In a CEI blog, Rand Simberg wrote that Penn State had “covered up wrongdoing” by Mann, and characterized Mann as the “Jerry Sandusky of climate science,” because he had “molested and tortured data in service of politicized science.”

Sandusky is a former Penn State football coach who was convicted of molesting children.

Mark Steyn picked up the theme in a post on the Corner, a blog hosted by National Review Online, the website of National Review.

In his post, Steyn said that while he would not have “extended the metaphor all the way into the lockerroom showers,” Mann was “behind the fraudulent climate-change” study and the investigation clearing him was a coverup.

Mann demanded retractions and apologies from CEI and National Review.

Instead, National Review published a response from its editor Rich Lowry entitled “Get Lost.” He refused to retract and clarified that “fraudulent doesn’t mean honest-to-goodness criminal fraud. It means intellectually bogus and wrong.”

Mann sued.

The publications and authors tried to have the lawsuits dismissed under the District of Columbia’s “anti-SLAPP Act.” SLAPP stands for “Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation,” and the laws are intended to provide for early dismissal of meritless lawsuits filed against people for the exercise of First Amendment rights.

But the District of Columbia Court of Appeals said it could not find at this stage of the litigation that a jury could not review the evidence and rule for Mann, and said the lawsuit could go forward.

In his dissent from the Supreme Court’s refusal to intervene, Alito noted the preliminary status of the case. “It may be reviewed later if the ultimate outcome below is adverse” to the authors and publications, he wrote.

“But requiring a free speech claimant to undergo a trial after a ruling that may be constitutionally flawed is no small burden,” Alito wrote. “A journalist who prevails after trial in a defamation case will still have been required to shoulder all the burdens of difficult litigation and may be faced with hefty attorney’s fees. Those prospects may deter the uninhibited expression of views that would contribute to healthy public debate.”

In the Syed case, no justice commented in declining to review a 4-3 ruling by Maryland’s highest court that denied a new trial.

Syed was convicted in 2000 of killing his former girlfriend, 17-year-old Hae Min Lee, and burying her body in a Baltimore park.

Prompted by findings from a 2014 “Serial” podcast, two Maryland courts found Syed deserved a new trial because his lawyers did not adequately investigate a possible alibi witness.

But in 2018, the Maryland Court of Appeals said there was little chance the outcome of the trial would have been different.

