In recent decisions, the movement has been in one direction when the court contemplates how the Constitution’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment applies to juveniles. In 2005, the court ended capital punishment for those whose crimes were committed before age 18. In 2010, it barred life without parole in non-homicide crimes. In 2012, it forbade mandatory life-without-parole sentences even for murder.

And four years later, it allowed those sentenced under the old rules to challenge their permanent imprisonment, saying life without the possibility of parole should be allowed only for “the rarest of juvenile offenders, those whose crimes reflect permanent incorrigibility.

Tuesday’s hearing was about how to interpret that, and there were suggestions that some members of the court believe the trend has gone too far.

“What would you say to any members of this court who are concerned that we have now gotten light-years away from the original meaning of the Eighth Amendment and who are reluctant to go any further on this travel into space?” asked Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.

He was addressing Northwestern University law professor David M. Shapiro, who was representing Brett Jones, who killed his grandfather in 2004 in Mississippi after a fight over the boy’s girlfriend. Jones had turned 15 just a few weeks before, and he had stabbed Bertis Jones to death.

Mississippi courts have twice decided Brett Jones should not be eligible for parole for his crime. But Shapiro argued that the sentencing judge has not made the necessary judgments the Supreme Court requires before extending such an extreme punishment.

Under the Supreme Court’s recent precedents, “there is no denying that the permanent incorrigibility rule is settled law,” Shapiro said. “Only juvenile homicide offenders who are permanently incorrigible may be sentenced to life without parole.”

Mississippi, Shapiro said, requires judges to consider youth but is not explicit enough about making that bottom-line determination that a juvenile is beyond rehabilitation.

“Settled law recognizes the scientific, legal and moral truth that most children, even those who commit grievous crimes, are capable of redemption,” Shapiro said.

The United States is the only country that allows life without parole for juveniles, and more than half the states either no longer have the punishment or have no one currently serving such a sentence.

But Shapiro ran into trouble with Alito and Justice Clarence Thomas, two of the court’s conservatives who have been in the minority in past decisions on juvenile punishment.

Thomas noted that the court’s decision outlawing mandatory life sentences did not prescribe how judges should decide the exceptional cases in which they were warranted. And Alito asked Shapiro about the “scientific, legal and moral truth” he described.

“This is fascinating. You want to take us, and you want us to take the courts of this country into very deep theological and psychological waters,” Alito said. “Do you think that there are any human beings who are not capable of redemption?”

Shapiro said that psychologists would say that there are such permanently incorrigible people.

Other justices wanted more practical guidelines. Would it be enough simply for the sentencing judge to say at some point that he found the defendant incorrigible?

Shapiro said that there were no “magic words” required but that Mississippi’s guidelines don’t even require such an examination.

Mississippi deputy solicitor general Krissy C. Nobile said the state gave Jones what the Supreme Court required: a resentencing in which the judge took youth into consideration and still decided that life without parole was not a “grossly disproportionate” sentence.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor took issue. She said the court’s decisions did not just describe a necessary process for sentencing but said that only a certain small group of people — the permanently incorrigible — are eligible for life imprisonment without parole.

Just considering the offender’s youth and weighing it against other factors was not enough, she said.

The outcome could be determined by President Trump’s nominees to the court, Justices Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, who was participating in only her second day of oral arguments. All three joined the court after its most recent decision on juvenile sentencing, in 2016.

Barrett wondered if Jones might simply be able to challenge his sentence as disproportionate.

At his resentencing, his grandmother — the victim’s wife — his mother and a corrections officer took exception to the idea that he was beyond rehabilitation and that he had shown during his imprisonment remorse and the ability to change.

The court had taken up the issue last term in a case involving the Washington Beltway sniper Lee Boyd Malvo. But Virginia changed its law regarding parole, mooting the case.