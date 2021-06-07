The Trump administration had defended the policy. President Biden’s acting solicitor general Elizabeth B. Prelogar had advised the court not to take up the issue now, because Congress is considering a national commission’s recommendation that women be included in draft registration.
“Any reconsideration of the constitutionality of the male-only registration requirement … would be premature at this time,” Prelogar wrote in a brief to the court.
The brief did not state whether Biden thinks women should be included, nor does it defend the current system, which requires only men ages 18 to 26 to submit their information should a military draft be needed again.
“Congress’s attention to the question may soon eliminate any need for the court to grapple with that constitutional question,” Prelogar wrote.
Three justices wrote a short opinion saying they agreed Congress should take the lead, but indicated an interest in the issue.
“The role of women in the military has changed dramatically” since the Supreme Court upheld the male-only draft in 1981, wrote Justice Sonia Sotomayor.
“It remains to be seen, of course, whether Congress will end gender-based registration under the Military Selective Service Act. But at least for now, the Court’s longstanding deference to Congress on matters of national defense and military affairs cautions against granting review while Congress actively weighs the issue,” Sotomayor wrote.
She was joined by Justices Stephen G. Breyer and Brett M. Kavanaugh.
A special commission set up by Congress to study the issue said last year that requiring women and men to register when they turn 18 would make it “possible to draw on the talent of a unified nation in a time of national emergency.”
Military leaders have said the same. But Congress has been reluctant. And the last time the Supreme Court considered the issue, it ruled that it was constitutional to require only men to register.
In 1981, the court ruled 6 to 3 in Rostker v. Goldberg that because the primary function of the draft was to form combat-ready forces, Congress was justified in treating men and women differently. At the time, women were excluded from combat roles.
But the military removed its categorical ban on women in combat in 2013. All jobs became open to women two years later.
A district judge said that the changed conditions meant that the Supreme Court’s 1981 decision was no longer applicable. But a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit disagreed, saying only the Supreme Court could overrule such a precedent.
The case is National Coalition for Men v. Select Service System.