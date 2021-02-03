The case concerns a collection of medieval art called the Welfenschatz, or in English, the Guelph Treasure, purchased by a consortium of three art firms owned by Jewish residents of Frankfurt in the early 1930s.

The consortium sold some of the art to museums in Europe and the United States. But in the rise of the Nazi government, Hermann Goering — Adolf Hitler’s deputy and the prime minister of Prussia — became interested in the remainder of the Welfenschatz.

“The complaint alleges that he employed a combination of political persecution and physical threats to coerce the consortium into selling the remaining pieces to Prussia in 1935 for approximately one-third of their value,” Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote for the court.

The heirs, two U.S. citizens and one from the United Kingdom, first approached the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, which oversees museums where much of the treasure is now on display, with their complaint.

The two sides submitted the dispute to a special German advisory commission, which agreed with the foundation that the sale had been at a fair price. The heirs then filed suit in federal district court in Washington against Germany and the foundation.

The justices were considering the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, which generally forbids suits against foreign states. The law has some exceptions, including for “property taken in violation of international law.”

Lower courts agreed with the heirs that the suit could proceed because the purchase of the Welfenschatz was an act of genocide and the taking fell within the definition of violating international law.

But Germany and the foundation said that a country’s taking of property from its own citizens is not a violation of international law.

Roberts said the lower courts had read the exception too broadly.

“We do not look to the law of genocide to determine if we have jurisdiction over the heirs’ common law property claims,” Roberts wrote. “We look to the law of property.”

There is another reason for federal courts to hesitate before allowing such lawsuits, he wrote.

“As a nation, we would be surprised — and might even initiate reciprocal action — if a court in Germany adjudicated claims by Americans that they were entitled to hundreds of millions of dollars because of human rights violations committed by the United States government years ago,” he wrote.

“There is no reason to anticipate that Germany’s reaction would be any different were American courts to exercise the jurisdiction claimed in this case.”

The foundation’s president Hermann Parzinger said it was his organization’s “long-held belief that this case should not be heard in U.S. court. As such, we welcome the Supreme Court’s unanimous decision.”

The justices left the door ajar for the heirs. It instructed the lower court to consider their alternative argument: “that the sale of the Welfenschatz is not subject to the domestic takings rule because the consortium members were not German nationals at the time of the transaction.”

The justices said the ruling in the case, Federal Republic of Germany v. Philipp, also applied to a similar case brought against the government of Hungary, and told a lower court to reconsider its decision allowing that suit to proceed.

The plaintiffs in Hungary v. Simon are Holocaust survivors, some of whom settled in the U.S. Their suit charges that Hungarian officials forced hundreds of thousands of Jews on regularly scheduled trips to concentration camps on the state-owned railroad, and seized their property as part of the genocidal scheme. The lawsuit, filed 10 years ago, seeks to become a class-action suit.

In a third opinion issued Wednesday, the court ruled 5 to 4 that an injured railroad worker could seek judicial review of a claim denial by the U.S. Railroad Retirement Board. The case is notable less for its impact than the way it divided the court.

Roberts and fellow conservative Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh joined the court’s liberals in the majority, and Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote the opinion.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett registered her first dissent in an argued case in her short tenure. She joined Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr. and Neil M. Gorsuch in saying the review was barred. The case is Salinas v. United States Railroad Retirement Board.

The court also added a case that it will decide before the end of its term this summer, involving a bid by a consortium of energy companies to build a $1-billion natural gas pipeline from northern Pennsylvania to New Jersey.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit said the pipeline builders could not use eminent domain power to cross land either owned or partially controlled by the state of New Jersey. It relied on the constitutional protections provided to states from private lawsuits.