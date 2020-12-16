It said the NCAA could not cap education-related compensation and benefits for student-athletes in Division I football and basketball programs.

The NCAA is reexamining its rules on whether athletes may be compensated for the use of their names and likenesses. But in its petition to the court, it said the 9th Circuit ruling would insert courts too much into the process.

“The rule changes that the 9th Circuit’s decision requires, moreover, will fundamentally transform the century-old institution of NCAA sports, blurring the traditional line between college and professional athletes,” the organization said in its filing.

But lawyers representing players led by former West Virginia University athlete Shawne Alston said that is hyperbole.

The 9th Circuit’s instructions “apply only to NCAA restrictions on education-related benefits that schools may offer Division I basketball and FBS football players benefits like computers, science equipment, musical instruments, postgraduate scholarships, tutoring, study abroad, academic awards, and internships,” the athletes told the court in their brief.

But it does not authorize “so-called pay for play, which petitioners argue would be the end of ‘amateur’ sports.”

The cases are NCAA v. Alston and American Athletic Conference v. Alston. They will be heard at the court after the first of the year, with a decision expected by the close of the court’s term at the end of June.

In a statement, the NCAA said, “We are pleased the U.S. Supreme Court will review the NCAA’s right to provide student-athletes with the educational benefits they need to succeed in school and beyond. The NCAA and its members continue to believe that college campuses should be able to improve the student-athlete experience without facing never-ending litigation regarding these changes.”

Even though the athletes had argued there was no reason for the court to review the appeals court decision, one of their lawyers expressed confidence in the outcome.