And most significantly, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died a little more than a year ago, has been replaced by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was joining her colleagues on the mahogany bench for the first time since she joined the court in October 2020.
She has been taking part in the court’s oral arguments, like the rest of the justices, via teleconference. Her husband, Jesse Barrett, was one of three spouses to attend, as did retired justice Anthony M. Kennedy.
The justices were the only ones unmasked, with the exception of Sonia Sotomayor, who was first diagnosed with diabetes as a child and wore a black face-covering to match her robe.
The court remains closed to the public and open only for official business.
The court’s first case was a long-running dispute in which Mississippi is suing Memphis and Tennessee for $600 million over a claim Memphis is harming its neighbors to the south by drawing water from the Middle Claiborne Aquifer. It lies below the two states, as well as others.
From the questioning, Mississippi seemed likely to lose, and the questioning was orderly and at times even lighthearted.
Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. asked about capturing wild herds of burros that might wander from one state to another. Justice Stephen G. Breyer wondered if there would be a case should someone find a way to capture and transport San Francisco’s famous fog.
The point, as Justice Neil M. Gorsuch indicated, was that the court had not weighed in before on underground water that flows between states, and justices needed to figure out the outer limits of the kinds of claims the court should hear.
As a concession to safety, the arguing lawyers have been moved farther away from the justices. And the justices have imposed new order to their questioning.
Justice Clarence Thomas, who went years without asking a question when the court’s rather rough and tumble questioning process was in place, was an active questioner Monday, as he had been when the justices asked questions in turn during the teleconferenced format it used last term.
The other justices seemed to wait until Thomas had asked a question before jumping in. And the court has added a period after each advocate finishes in which justices take turns asking additional questions, in order of seniority.