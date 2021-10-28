The Supreme Court has turned down numerous requests from gun-rights advocates to get rid of government restrictions on carrying loaded handguns outside the home. The 5-to-4 decision in Heller made clear that the Second Amendment is not unlimited and does not protect a right to “keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any matter whatsoever for whatever purpose.” Scalia’s majority opinion identified several lawful restrictions: bans on possession by felons and the mentally ill; bans in “sensitive places” such as schools and government buildings; and regulations on the sale of firearms.