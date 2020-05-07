But Justice Elena Kagan said that did not amount to securing money or property, which is what the federal statute requires.
“Baroni and Kelly used deception to reduce Fort Lee’s access lanes to the George Washington Bridge—and thereby jeopardized the safety of the town’s residents,” Kagan wrote.
“But not every corrupt act by state or local officials is a federal crime. Because the scheme here did not aim to obtain money or property, Baroni and Kelly could not have violated the federal-program fraud or wire fraud laws.”
Kagan said the outcome was required by the court’s previous decisions, and did not require a new interpretation of the law.
The case is Kelly v. U.S.