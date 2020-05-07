A unanimous Supreme Court Thursday overturned the convictions of two of former New Jersey governor Chris Christie’s political allies in the “Bridgegate” case, saying the federal government went too far in prosecuting them for retaliating against political rivals.

The former allies, Bridget Kelly and William E. Baroni Jr., took part in a 2013 plot to back up traffic on the George Washington Bridge, the nation’s busiest, as retaliation against a local mayor who declined to endorse Christie’s reelection bid.

But Justice Elena Kagan said that did not amount to securing money or property, which is what the federal statute requires.

“Baroni and Kelly used deception to reduce Fort Lee’s access lanes to the George Washington Bridge—and thereby jeopardized the safety of the town’s residents,” Kagan wrote.

“But not every corrupt act by state or local officials is a federal crime. Because the scheme here did not aim to obtain money or property, Baroni and Kelly could not have violated the federal-program fraud or wire fraud laws.”

Kagan said the outcome was required by the court’s previous decisions, and did not require a new interpretation of the law.

The case is Kelly v. U.S.