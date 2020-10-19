But it takes five votes to issue a stay, and that means Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. sided with liberal Justices Stephen G. Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

AD

Neither side explained the vote, which often is the case in emergency requests.

The order was the latest is a string of election procedure battles waged in the states between Democrats and Republicans. Previously the court sided with South Carolina Republicans and said most mail-in ballots there must contain a witness’s signature, something federal courts had said should be waived because of the coronavirus pandemic.

AD

The litigation is often over seemingly arcane details, but ones that could make a difference in close races.

Pennsylvania has particular significance because it is crucial to President Trump’s reelection fortunes. He defeated Hillary Clinton there in 2016 by 44,000 votes, or less than 1 percent.

AD

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled in Democrats’ favor last month on a number of mail-voting rules: permitting voters to turn in ballots via drop box in addition to using the U.S. Postal Service; allowing ballots to be returned up to three days after Election Day; and blocking a Republican effort to allow partisan poll watchers to be stationed in counties where they do not live.

Pennsylvania’s Republican legislators and the state GOP asked the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in only on the ruling pushing back the deadline for mail ballots to arrive. The state court said such ballots must be counted if they are postmarked by Nov. 3 — and even if no postmark is discernible “unless a preponderance of the evidence” shows that the ballots were mailed after Election Day.

AD

“In a year where there is a very real possibility that the final presidential election result hinges on Pennsylvania, the new rules imposed by the decision of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania (a body elected in partisan elections) could destroy the American public’s confidence in the electoral system as a whole,” said the stay request filed by the Republican leaders.

AD

The state supreme court decision was based on a clause in the commonwealth’s constitution mandating that “all aspects of the electoral process in Pennsylvania be open and unrestricted so as not to disenfranchise Pennsylvania voters,” the state’s Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in defending the state court decision.

“The Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision protected that right and brought much needed clarity to the exigent circumstances surrounding a global pandemic,” Shapiro wrote. “In doing so, that court ensured that Pennsylvanians would not be forced to choose between exercising their right to vote and protecting their health.”

AD

He rejected the claim of Republicans that the decision essentially extended the election beyond Election Day, and said it was a key aspect of federalism that states decide how to run their elections.

AD

Pennsylvania lawmakers said the decision of its state court extends Election Day beyond what is called for in the Constitution and takes away the power of legislatures to set election rules. The changes are tied to challenges of the pandemic, they said, but “the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania’s own special master found that COVID-19 is not likely to disrupt the November General Election ballot receipt deadline.”