This is a developing story and will be updated.]

The Supreme Court said Wednesday that it will not intervene before the election to stop Pennsylvania officials from receiving mail-in ballots up to three days after Election Day, refusing a Republican request that the high court expedite review of the issue.

AD

But the larger issue might not be settled. Three conservative justices indicated the votes ultimately might not be counted and signaled they would like to revisit the issue after the election.

AD

Pennsylvania proved vital to President Trump’s election four years ago and is once again considered a key battleground.

New Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not participate in considering the request, the Supreme Court said, because of the need for a prompt resolution, and because she has not had time to fully review the legal arguments.

The vote on the GOP request is not specified in the court’s short order.

But the three justices who penned a comment criticized the ruling by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that called for three extra days to receive mail-in ballots because of the crush of requests brought on by fears of the coronavirus pandemic, writing that it was probably unconstitutional.

AD

“There is a strong likelihood that the State Supreme Court decision violates the Federal Constitution,” wrote Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., who was joined by Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil M. Gorsuch.

AD

“The provisions of the Federal Constitution conferring on state legislatures, not state courts, the authority to make rules governing federal elections would be meaningless if a state court could override the rules adopted by the legislature simply by claiming that a state constitutional provision gave the courts the authority to make whatever rules it thought appropriate for the conduct of a fair election.”

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision to grant the extra time was based on a “Free and Equal Elections Clause” in the commonwealth’s constitution.

AD

According to the majority, that provision requires elections to be “conducted in a manner which guarantees, to the greatest degree possible, a voter’s right to equal participation in the electoral process,” and affords courts “broad authority to craft meaningful remedies when required.”

AD

The justices who voted not to accept the Republican request did not explain their reasoning, although the court said additional statements may be forthcoming.

Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, who had voted with the other three conservatives to grant a previous Republican request to stop the deadline extension, did not join Alito’s statement.

On Oct. 19, the Supreme Court’s 4 to 4 vote left the Pennsylvania court’s ruling in place.

AD

But Republicans renewed their request when it became clear that Barrett, Trump’s third appointee to the court, would be confirmed in time to make a last-ditch pitch.

Trump on Wednesday said at a news conference that he was depending on courts to keep states from counting ballots received after Election Day, even those clearly postmarked before then.

“Hopefully the few states remaining that want to take a lot of time after November 3rd to count ballots, that won’t be allowed by the various courts,” the president said.

AD

The president apparently was referring to ballots received after Nov. 3, because states always are counting votes after Election Day, and do not certify the outcome for weeks.

AD

Alito said there was not enough time to review the Pennsylvania court’s decision before the election.

But he noted that the denial of the motion to take it up now “is not a denial of a request for this court to order that ballots received after election day be segregated so that if the State Supreme Court’s decision is ultimately overturned, a targeted remedy will be available.”

The justices’ action involved what might seem to be a technical practice, but it carries outsize importance because of Pennsylvania’s pivotal role in the presidential election. It prompted a fierce battle between the state’s Democrats and Republicans in a state won by Trump in 2016 by 44,000 votes, and critical to his reelection prospects.

AD

AD

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court — itself an elected, partisan body, with four Democratic justices and three Republicans — ruled in September in Democrats’ favor on a number of mail-voting changes.

The most important, and the only one challenged at the U.S. Supreme Court, was the decision that mail-in ballots received by 5 p.m. on Nov. 6 must be counted if they are postmarked by Nov. 3. If no postmark is discernible, the state court said, officials should presume it valid “unless a preponderance of the evidence” shows that the ballots was mailed after Election Day.

While the U.S. Supreme Court has routinely overruled federal judges who change the rules during an election — Wisconsin was an example of that, earlier this week — it is rare for the court to intervene when a state court was interpreting the state’s constitution and laws.

AD

AD

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote in the Wisconsin case that He wrote that, in general, he opposed federal judges intervening in the “thick of election season to enjoin enforcement of a State’s laws.” But the Pennsylvania case involved the authority of state courts to interpret their own constitutions, he wrote.

Different bodies of law and different precedents govern these two situations and require, in these particular circumstances, that we allow the modification of election rules in Pennsylvania but not Wisconsin,” he wrote.

But it is now clear that is not a view shared by his conservative colleagues.

“The Constitution provides that state legislatures — not federal judges, not state judges, not state governors, not other state officials — bear primary responsibility for setting election rules,” Gorsuch wrote in the Wisconsin case.