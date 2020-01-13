The phone call wasn’t recorded, but the judge relied on a text Carter sent her friend in which she said she told Roy to get back in. In text messages sent in the days leading up to Roy’s death, Carter also encouraged Roy to follow through with his suicide plan and chastised him when he didn’t, Massachusetts courts found.
Carter’s case has garnered national attention and sparked legislative proposals in Massachusetts to criminalize suicide coercion.
