The Trump administration had asked the court to intervene in both because of decisions against it in lower courts.

Also in both cases, the justices have previously allowed the administration to proceed with its plans while the merits of the issues were litigated.

In July, the court rejected a last-ditch effort from environmentalists to stop the ongoing construction of parts of the border wall. A panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit ruled in late June that the administration’s use for the wall of funds intended for the Defense Department was unlawful.

By the time the court hears the case, lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union, which is representing the Sierra Club and the Southern Border Communities Coalition, say the Trump administration will have used all of the money.

But the administration told the court it was important for it to weigh in to correct the decision that the president did not have the authority to redirect military funds to pay for border wall construction.

Trump, who ran for office in 2016 promising that Mexico would pay for the border wall, has obtained more than $15 billion in federal funds for his signature project, including $5 billion provided by Congress through conventional appropriations. The president has tapped into Pentagon accounts for the remaining $10 billion, including the $2.5 billion transfer last year that the 9th Circuit said was unlawful.

In 2019, the Supreme Court in an emergency order allowed the administration to proceed with the transfers and contracts for construction, even though House Democrats, affected states and environmental groups said that violated the will of Congress, which withheld the funds from the administration.

As a practical matter, much of the $2.5 billion has been spent and the portions of the wall funded by it have been built. As of the summer, about 40 miles of two projects in New Mexico and Arizona had yet to be completed.

In allowing the administration to proceed, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority said the government had “made a sufficient showing at this stage” that private entities could not challenge the transfer of money by the executive branch.

But all lower courts that have heard the dispute have disagreed, with the 9th Circuit panel’s merits decision this summer affirming a district judge.

“It is for the courts to enforce Congress’s priorities,” the panel said in a 2-to-1 decision, and it found the Sierra Club “may invoke separation-of-powers constraints, like the Appropriations Clause, to challenge agency spending in excess of its delegated authority.”

Last March, the court granted the Trump administration’s emergency request to let it enforced its Migrant Protection Protocols, also known as the “remain-in-Mexico” policy. That allows the Department of Homeland Security to return immigrants who cross at the southern border to Mexico while they wait for their claims to be heard.

The protocol, which took effect in January 2019, was a fundamental change to previous U.S. policy, and was intended to protect massive migration from Central America.

A federal judge blocked the initiative with a nationwide injunction. He said the policy contradicted the text of the Immigration and Nationality Act. A 9th Circuit panel upheld part of the ruling.

But the Supreme Court last spring said the government could enforce the program.

Challengers have said that restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic made the Supreme Court’s review of the lower court rulings unnecessary at this time.

Moreover, they said the policy is hurtful.

“Asylum seekers face grave danger every day this illegal and depraved policy is in effect,” said Judy Rabinovitz, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union, one of the groups challenging the policy. “The courts have repeatedly ruled against it, and the Supreme Court should as well.”