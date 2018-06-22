The Supreme Court on Friday put new restraints on law enforcement’s access to the ever-increasing amount of private information about Americans available in the digital age.

In the specific case before the court, the justices ruled that authorities generally must obtain a warrant to gain access to cell-tower records that can provide a virtual timeline and map of a person’s whereabouts.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote the 5 to 4 decision, in which he was joined by the court’s liberal members. Each of the dissenting conservatives wrote separate opinions.

Roberts said the decision was a narrow one and a cautious approach to providing constitutional protections against unlawful searches and seizures to evolving technology.

“Here the progress of science has afforded law enforcement a powerful new tool to carry out its important responsibilities,” he wrote. “At the same time, this tool risks government encroachment of the sort the Framers, after consulting the lessons of history, drafted the Fourth Amendment to prevent.”

He said the decision did not reach traditional surveillance methods, such as security cameras or other records, and that there could be exceptions for emergencies.

But dissenters said the court had embarked on a new path.

“The new rule the court seems to formulate puts needed, reasonable, accepted, lawful and congressionally authorized criminal investigations at serious risk in serious cases, often when law enforcement seeks to prevent the threat of violent crimes,” wrote Justice Anthony M. Kennedy. “And it places undue restrictions on the lawful and necessary enforcement powers exercised not only by the federal government, but also by law enforcement in every state and locality throughout the nation.”

The justices ruled for Timothy Carpenter, who is serving a 116-year sentence for his role in armed robberies in 2010 and 2011 at RadioShack and T-Mobile stores in and around Detroit. He was accused of being the ringleader of a gang stealing smartphones.

One of the men arrested said Carpenter typically organized the robberies, supplied the guns and acted as a lookout. Authorities asked his cellphone carrier for 127 days of records that would show Carpenter’s use of his phone.

Such records indicate where a cellphone establishes connections with a specific cell tower and give a fair representation of the vicinity of the user. In Carpenter’s case, the mass of information showed his phone at 12,898 locations, including close to where the robberies occurred when they took place.

Carpenter’s attorneys said that the government’s actions violated their client’s rights under the Fourth Amendment, which protects against unreasonable searches. Authorities should have had to convince a judge that there was probable cause to get the records, they said.

The Justice Department, however, cited the Stored Communications Act, in which authorities had only to meet a lesser standard: that there were “reasonable grounds to believe” that the records sought “are relevant and material to an ongoing criminal investigation.”

But the court’s majority agreed with Carpenter’s lawyers.

“Given the unique nature of cellphone location information, the fact that the government obtained the information from a third party does not overcome Carpenter’s claim to Fourth Amendment protection,” Roberts wrote.

“This is a groundbreaking victory for Americans’ privacy rights in the digital age,” said ACLU attorney Nathan Freed Wessler, who argued on Carpenter’s behalf before the court in November. “The Supreme Court has given privacy law an update that it has badly needed for many years, finally bringing it in line with the realities of modern life.”

The government contended that its actions fit squarely with the Supreme Court’s prevailing precedents. In the 1979 decision in Smith v. Maryland, the court ruled that requesting records that showed the numbers called from a home phone did not constitute what would be considered a “search” under the Fourth Amendment. Because the caller’s information was voluntarily transmitted to a third party — the telephone company — the caller had no reasonable expectation that the numbers called would remain private.

But the court in recent years has shown more adaptation to new technology.

In 2014, it said a warrant was needed to search a person’s cellphone.

“Modern cellphones are not just another technological convenience,” Roberts wrote for the court. “They could just as easily be called cameras, video players, Rolodexes, calendars, tape recorders, libraries, diaries, albums, televisions, maps or newspapers.”

Two years earlier, the court ruled against law enforcement after authorities attached a GPS device to a suspect’s car and tracked his movements for 28 days.

They divided on the reasoning but expressed concern about the amount of information available to the government.

The case at issue is Carpenter v. U.S.