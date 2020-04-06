But the court’s opinion said that to get relief such as hiring, reinstatement or monetary damages, a worker still must eventually prove that the adverse employment action would not have been taken except for the worker’s age — in legal jargon, “but-for” causation.

AD

Still, “if age discrimination played a lesser part in the decision, other remedies may be appropriate,” wrote Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.

AD

Justice Clarence Thomas was the lone dissenter.

The case, Babb v. Wilkie, was brought by Noris Babb, a pharmacist for the Department of Veterans Affairs who sued her employer, claiming that she was denied pay raises and promotions partly because of her age.

The Age Discrimination in Employment Act requires those working in the private sector or for state or local governments to show that the determining factor in any discriminatory action is age.

Babb’s lawyers argued that Congress used different language regarding federal workers, meaning they only have to show that age was among several factors that led to the negative action, making it easier for them to sue.

AD

The case received outsized attention because of comments from the justices at oral argument. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. employed the phrase “Okay boomer” — a snide reference from the younger generation to their elders — for the first time at the Supreme Court when questioning Babb’s lawyer Roman Martinez.

AD

“So calling somebody a ‘boomer’ and considering them for a position would be actionable?” Roberts asked.

Yes, Martinez replied, if the comment “was one of the factors going into this decision, I think it absolutely would be covered.”

Justice Stephen G. Breyer, 81, provoked chuckles when he asked a hypothetical question about whether an employer would be allowed to say, “I’m not sure, but I certainly don’t want people who are over the age of 82.”

AD

The real-life consequences of the court’s decision may be limited. Babb would still have much to prove to win the traditional kind of relief that comes with successful discrimination cases.

“While Babb can establish that the VA violated [the statute] without proving that age was a but-for cause of the VA’s personnel actions, she acknowledges — and we agree — that but-for causation is important in determining the appropriate remedy,” Alito wrote.

AD

“Plaintiffs who demonstrate only that they were subjected to unequal consideration cannot obtain reinstatement, backpay, compensatory damages, or other forms of relief related to the end result of an employment decision. To obtain such remedies, these plaintiffs must show that age discrimination was a but-for cause of the employment outcome.”

But such plaintiffs may be entitled to “other forward-looking relief,” Alito wrote.