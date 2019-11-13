Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg says a stomach bug kept Ginsburg at home.
Ginsburg has had two separate bouts with cancer in the past year. Her recovery from lung cancer surgery caused her to miss court sessions in January. They were her first absences from arguments in a quarter-century as a justice.
She had radiation treatment for a tumor on her pancreas in August.
