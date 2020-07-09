In a 5-to-4 decision, the court said that Congress “has not said otherwise” and that the land promised to the Creek Nation is still a reservation.

“If Congress wishes to withdraw its promises, it must say so. Unlawful acts, performed long enough and with sufficient vigor, are never enough to amend the law,” wrote Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, who was joined by the court’s liberal justices.

AD

“To hold otherwise would be to elevate the most brazen and longstanding injustices over the law, both rewarding wrong and failing those in the right.”

AD

The case was brought by Jimcy McGirt, who was convicted in state court of molesting a child. Because the crime occurred on the land in question, McGirt said that state courts have no jurisdiction and that the federal government would have to prosecute.

Oklahoma and the federal government contended that laws passed between 1890 and 1907 gave the state jurisdiction over the land. The state said that there are thousands of similar cases and that a ruling in favor of McGirt would not only throw the criminal justice system in turmoil, but also disrupt taxing powers and other municipal jurisdiction.

AD

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. agreed, warning in his dissent Thursday that the state’s ability to prosecute crimes “will be hobbled and decades of past convictions could well be thrown out.”

“On top of that, the Court has profoundly destabilized the governance of eastern Oklahoma. The decision today creates significant uncertainty for the State’s continuing authority over any area that touches Indian affairs,” wrote Roberts, who was joined by Justices Samuel A. Alito Jr., Brett M. Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas.

AD

At oral argument, Gorsuch, who in the past has shown a keen interest in Indian law, questioned the “parade of horribles” that the state advanced.

AD

Ian H. Gershengorn, McGirt’s attorney, said the concerns were overblown and should not factor into the court’s study of the law and treaty.

“Congress knows how to do this, and the job to fix any consequences if the court perceives them is with Congress,” he said.

The court on Thursday also resolved a second similar case argued last term.