The Supreme Court sided Thursday with a discredited investment adviser, finding that the Securities and Exchange Commission judge who penalized him was improperly appointed.

Raymond J. Lucia was fined $300,000 and barred for life from working as a financial adviser in 2012 after an SEC judge found his “Buckets of Money” seminars misled potential investors and violated anti-fraud statutes.

He argued that the in-house judge lacked the authority to do his job, and the Supreme Court in a divided decision agreed.

The ruling Thursday “wiped off the books” the finding in Lucia’s case and allows him to have a new hearing before a properly appointed agency judge, said Justice Elena Kagan in announcing the opinion she wrote for the majority.

[Supreme Court considers power of agency judges and who should appoint them]

The high court was reviewing whether agency judges are simply employees of the federal government with limited authority or, as Lucia argued, should instead be classified as officers of the United States.

The SEC’s in-house judges, as the one in Lucia’s case, were appointed through an administrative process by agency staff. The Constitution’s Appointments Clause demands more for those serving as constitutional officers, requiring them to be appointed by either the president, the courts or heads of departments.

In its opinion Thursday, the court said agency judges are constitutional officers because they exercise “significant authority,” presiding at hearings, issuing opinions and deciding sanctions for those charged with violating the nation’s securities laws.

The in-house judges have “all authority needed to ensure fair and orderly adversarial hearings — indeed nearly all the tools of federal trial judges,” Kagan wrote in her 13-page opinion.

In remarks from the bench, she added that the case matters because if an agency judge has been “doing his job without that authority, then someone can step up and argue that the things he’s done should be voided, wiped off of the books.”

In all, seven justices agreed with Lucia that the agency judge was not properly appointed. Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor disagreed.

“This court’s decisions have yet to articulate the types of powers that will be deemed significant enough to constitute ‘significant authority,’ ” Sotomayor wrote.

While administrative law judges wield “extensive powers,” she wrote, “they lack final decision-making authority” because the commissioners can choose to review the rulings.

To stave off challenges of other decisions while the Supreme Court was considering this case, the SEC voted to appoint its five administrative law judges, which Deputy Solicitor General Jeffrey B. Wall has said satisfies the constitutional requirement and eliminates the problem.

President Trump’s administration made the unusual decision to support Lucia instead of defending the government, and the court appointed a New York lawyer to argue for the SEC.

Attorney Anton Metlitsky, representing the SEC, argued that the judges do not qualify as officers because each decision can be reviewed by the commission and is formally issued by the SEC — not the judge.

The case reached the Supreme Court after a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit rejected Lucia’s constitutional challenge. The full court, sitting en banc, was divided 5 to 5 after oral argument and did not issue a ruling.

The case is Lucia v. SEC.

Robert Barnes contributed to this report