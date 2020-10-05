The Supreme Court Monday night agreed with South Carolina Republicans and reinstated a requirement that mail-in ballots have a witness’s signature, something federal courts had said was not needed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The court made one concession, saying those ballots already sent in without a witness should be counted. Tens of thousands of ballots have been sent to voters across the state.

The court’s brief order did not list any objecting justices. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr. and Neil M. Gorsuch said they would have granted the request in full, without making exceptions for the ballots already cast.

Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh said the “state legislature’s decision either to keep or to make changes to election rules to address covid-19 should not be subject to second-guessing by the judiciary, reflecting an earlier decision by the court regarding restrictions on worship services.