The court’s brief order did not list any objecting justices. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr. and Neil M. Gorsuch said they would have granted the request in full, without making exceptions for the ballots already cast.
Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh said the “state legislature’s decision either to keep or to make changes to election rules to address covid-19 should not be subject to second-guessing by the judiciary, reflecting an earlier decision by the court regarding restrictions on worship services.