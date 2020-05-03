The justices will remain scattered, and the advocates will present their cases from basements and conference rooms in Washington and around the country.

And with a live feed going to the media, anyone around the world will be able to listen in. The Supreme Court doesn’t allow cameras in its courtroom, has never allowed simultaneous audio broadcasts and only rarely even allows tapes of its hearings to be released the same day.

While various media groups intend to air the arguments live, a transcript and tape of the proceedings also will be posted on the court’s website supremecourt.gov

The court will start slowly, with only one argument Monday, and additional sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday. Next week, it will consider President Trump’s battle to keep his financial records from being turned over to congressional committees and a New York prosecutor.

Those tuning in Monday may wonder what the fuss is all about. While the arguments will feature two veteran advocates, the case involves a trademark dispute between the federal bureaucracy and a website that assists in booking hotel rooms, Booking.com

The question is whether a generic word such as booking can be recognized as a mark just by adding “.com” to it. Lower courts ruled for the company.

Washington lawyer Lisa S. Blatt will be arguing on behalf of Booking.com from her dining room in northwest D.C. Justice Department lawyer Erica Ross plans to don the traditional morning coat worn by government lawyers who appear before the high court, and make her case to a speakerphone in the solicitor general’s conference room.

Supreme Court oral arguments bear little resemblance to courtroom dramas as seen on television. The rhetoric is legalistic, relying heavily on the court’s precedents. Those who have not studied the case beforehand often have trouble following the conversation.

But Monday’s may be a little more orderly than normal. The court will give the lawyer for one side two minutes for an opening statement. Then Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. will ask the first question, if he has one, and the questions then will proceed by seniority.

That would place Justice Clarence Thomas second. Thomas rarely asks questions at oral argument, so next in line would be Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who always does. The court’s newest member, Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, will go last.

If there is time, there could be a second round. And then the process would repeat itself with the other side.