That restarts the legal process that has seen the law remain in effect since Sept.1, when the Supreme Court refused to step in to block it.
Eight justices said the abortion providers may bring the challenge. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., writing for himself and the court’s three liberals, said the district judge should act quickly.
“Given the ongoing chilling effect of the state law, the District Court should resolve this litigation and enter appropriate relief without delay,” Roberts wrote.
