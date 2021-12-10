That restarts the legal process that has seen the law remain in effect since Sept. 1, when the Supreme Court refused to step in to block it.
Eight justices said the abortion providers may bring the challenge. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., writing for himself and the court’s three liberals, said the district judge should act quickly.
“Given the ongoing chilling effect of the state law, the District Court should resolve this litigation and enter appropriate relief without delay,” Roberts wrote.
The decision was both a partial victory and a disappointment for abortion rights supporters. They had asked the court to block the law while the legal process continued, but have not found the necessary five votes.
Amy Hagstrom Miller, who as president and CEO of Whole Woman’s Health and Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, is lead plaintiff in the case, said that while Wednesday’s outcome offered “hope,” the legal process has been “excruciating” for patients and staff alike.
“We’ve had to turn hundreds of patients away since this ban took effect, and the Supreme Court’s refusal to block the law means the heartbreak doesn’t end,” she said in a statement, imploring the lower court judge to act expediently. “ … We hope this law is blocked quickly so we can resume the full scope of abortion care we are trained to provide.”
Justice Clarence Thomas, an avowed critic of the court’s abortion jurisprudence, wrote that he would not have allowed the lawsuit to continue. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, on the other hand, was critical of the decision not to block the law, called S.B. 8.
“The Court should have put an end to this madness months ago, before S.B.8 first went into effect,” she wrote. “It failed to do so then, and it fails again today.”
While the case over Texas’s law is procedural, the Supreme Court since then has signaled it is ready to make dramatic changes in the judicial rules governing abortion rights. In debating a Mississippi law that bans almost all abortions after 15 weeks, some justices earlier this month indicated they are open to overturning Roe v. Wade, which for nearly 50 years has said there is a constitutional right to abortion before fetal viability.
In the Texas case, the court’s three liberal justices have already said they believe that the law is unconstitutional, and Roberts had joined their call to keep the law from taking effect until federal courts could look at it more closely.
But in a midnight ruling on Sept. 1, the court in a 5-to-4 vote allowed the law to be implemented.
The access to abortion in the state was immediately curtailed, and abortion providers said many who wanted the procedure were forced to leave the state.
The Texas cases raised complicated questions about legal procedure precisely because S.B. 8 was intended to avoid federal court review.
The question for the justices was whether the law could be challenged in federal court, where judges compelled to follow Supreme Court precedent have stopped other states from enacting similar bans on early abortions.
Texas officials said the challenges must come in Texas courts after the civil suits have been adjudicated, but the law sets up obstacles that could delay a final decision for years.
Texas calls S.B. 8 a “heartbeat” bill — it prohibits abortions after cardiac activity is noted in the embryo. There is no exception for rape or incest, and the abortion patient cannot be sued.
The law is enforced by private citizens rather than the state government. Any individual can sue anyone who aids or abets a prohibited abortion. Successful lawsuits would result in an award of at least $10,000 to the person who filed the complaint — at oral argument, some justices referred to the award as a “bounty.”