The Wednesday order granted part of the request from abortion providers — returning the case immediately rather than after the court’s standard 25-day delay.
But it sent the case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, as requested by Texas officials led by Attorney General Ken Paxton (R).
He told the Supreme Court that Texas plans to ask the 5th Circuit to direct the Texas Supreme Court to interpret a provision of state law before the case is sent back to the district court. It is unclear how long that could take.
Supreme Court says Texas abortion providers may proceed with challenge of six-week ban, leaves law in effect for now
The move by the state is “a transparent attempt to forestall relief,” abortion providers told Gorsuch in a filing.
The state’s request means to “indefinitely prevent petitioners from obtaining any effective relief from the district court in the face of a law that is clearly contrary to this Court’s decisions,” wrote Marc Hearron, a lawyer for the Center for Reproductive Rights, which is representing challengers to the law.
The Supreme Court’s four dissenters in the case seemed to believe that U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman would get the lawsuit quickly.
“Given the ongoing chilling effect of the state law, the district court should resolve this litigation and enter appropriate relief without delay,” Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote for himself and the court’s three liberal justices.
Hearron said after Gorsuch’s decision that Texas is “determined to stop the plaintiffs from getting any relief in even the sliver of the case that is left.”
With its decision to send the case back to the 5th Circuit, and not the district court, he added, the Supreme Court “has let Texas nullify constitutional rights and upend our system of justice.”
But Texas said in its filing to the court that returning the case to the appeals court is normal after a decision, and that it was the challengers asking the court for unusual relief. The state opposed the effort to waive the usual 25-day delay.
The complicated legal wrangling is pretty much the point of the Texas law.
Texas calls S.B. 8 a “heartbeat” bill — it prohibits abortions after cardiac activity is noted in the embryo. It effectively has stopped the availability of abortion in Texas after six weeks, before many know they are pregnant. It has no exception for rape or incest.
S.B. 8’s unique enforcement regime leaves state officials largely on the sideline. Instead, it deputizes any member of the public to sue anyone who performs an abortion after the prohibited date or “aids and abets” someone getting the procedure, though not the patient.
The structure was intentional, to make it difficult procedurally for federal judges to stop the law before it took effect, even though its terms violate the Supreme Court’s precedents.
The court’s Dec. 10 decision said a lawsuit could continue against a small group of Texas licensing officials who govern doctors and others and could have a role in enforcing the law.
But Texas has seized upon that language, and says the Texas Supreme Court should decide whether the officials have the power the Supreme Court presumed.
“It’s yet another obstacle,” said Brigitte Amiri, deputy director of the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project, who was among the lawyers asking the court to return the case to the district judge. “This case is going to be stuck in limbo. Even the narrow path the Supreme Court initially afforded us is now off the table.”
In October, Pitman, the federal judge in Austin, blocked enforcement of the law, which he characterized as an “unprecedented and aggressive scheme to deprive its citizens of a significant and well-established constitutional right.” Less than 48 hours later, the conservative-leaning 5th Circuit reinstated the six-week ban.
A declaration from a federal judge finding the law itself unconstitutional would be an important step and potentially give abortion providers a legal defense to point to in state court if they were sued for performing an abortion after the six-week mark. But it would not be binding on the state courts.
An injunction would prevent state licensing officials from taking disciplinary action against physicians, pharmacists and nurses, but it would not shield them and others from legal liability. Private individuals could still file civil lawsuits seeking $10,0000 against anyone who helps a woman terminate her pregnancy after about six weeks.