“This case is a disaster for the rule of law and a grave disservice to women in Texas, who have a right to control their own bodies,” wrote Justice Sonia Sotomayor. “I will not stand by silently as a state continues to nullify this constitutional guarantee.”
Her dissent was joined by Justices Stephen G. Breyer and Elena Kagan.
The Supreme Court has been split over the Texas law since September, when the court on a 5-to-4 vote allowed it to go into effect while legal challenges continued. Patients seeking abortions after that have had to travel to other states.
After a hearing in November, the court in December again left the law in place, providing only a narrow path for providers to challenge in federal court what is the nation’s most restrictive law on the procedure.
As is common, the Supreme Court sent the case back to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit. But instead of returning it to a federal judge in Austin who had previously stopped the law, the appeals court agreed with a request from Texas to ask the state supreme court to clarify a matter of state law.
That could means months of delay, with the law remaining in place.
Abortion providers said such a move would be a direct rebuttal of what the Supreme Court had said in December, and filed an unusual request for the justices to intervene.
But the court on Thursday declined to do so. As often happens in emergency requests, it did not provide a reason.
Sotomayor said the court’s intervention was warranted, because both Texas and the appeals court had not obeyed the Supreme Court’s decision.
“Texas wagered that this Court did not mean what little it said in [the December ruling] or, at least, that this Court would not stand behind those words, meager as they were,” Sotomayor wrote. “That bet has paid off. Despite this Court’s protestations over the ‘extraordinary solicitude’ it gave this case and the narrowness of any dispute, it accepts yet another dilatory tactic by Texas.”
The order came in In Re Whole Woman’s Health.