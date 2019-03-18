WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will consider overturning a criminal conviction by a 10-2 vote in Louisiana.

The justice acted Monday, four months after Louisiana voters amended the state constitution to prohibit non-unanimous verdicts in criminal cases.

Oregon is the only state that still allows them.

The high court also is agreeing Monday to decide whether states can eliminate the so-called insanity defense for criminal defendants without violating the Constitution.

The appeal comes from a Kansas man who has been sentenced to death for killing his estranged wife, their two daughters and the wife’s grandmother.

The cases will be argued in the fall.

This story has been corrected to reflect that Louisiana voters have abolished non-unanimous verdicts, leaving Oregon as the only state that allows them.

