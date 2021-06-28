In a 2-to-1 decision last August, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit said the school board had practiced sex-based discrimination and violated the 14th Amendment by prohibiting Grimm, a transgender student, from using the bathroom that aligned with his gender identity. His high school offered a single-stall restroom as an alternative.
“At the heart of this appeal is whether equal protection and Title IX can protect transgender students from school bathroom policies that prohibit them from affirming their gender,” wrote Judge Henry F. Floyd in the majority opinion joined by Judge James A. Wynn. “We join a growing consensus of courts in holding that the answer is resoundingly yes.”
The ruling quoted the Supreme Court’s landmark victory for gay and transgender workers last June, which said a federal law forbidding discrimination protects sexual orientation and gender identity.
In the majority opinion in Bostock v. Clayton County, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch said it did not confront long-debated bathroom policies. But the reasoning in the decision has been applied by lower courts affirming transgender students’ access to restrooms that match their gender identity.
Grimm’s lawyer Joshua Block of the ACLU called Monday’s Supreme Court decision “an incredible victory for Gavin and transgender students around the country.”
In a statement, Grimm said, he is “glad that my years-long fight to have my school see me for who I am is over.”
“Trans youth deserve to use the bathroom in peace without being humiliated and stigmatized by their own school boards and elected officials,” he said.
The case is Gloucester County v. Grimm.