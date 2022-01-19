The order, with only Justice Clarence Thomas noting his dissent, did not provide reasoning for rejecting the former president’s application. Nor did Thomas explain why he would have granted the request. Neither is uncommon when the court is addressing an emergency request.
Lawyers for Trump had asked the justices to put on hold a unanimous ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, which rejected his assertions of executive privilege and his request to keep secret roughly 800 pages of his papers. President Biden determined the subpoenaed material could be released to the select committee investigating the attack.
Trump said the high court should take the case to determine whether that is proper.
“The disagreement between an incumbent president and his predecessor from a rival political party is both novel and highlights the importance of executive privilege and the ability of presidents and their advisers to reliably make and receive full and frank advice, without concern that communications will be publicly released to meet a political objective,” wrote Jesse R. Binnall, a lawyer for Trump.
Every lower court judge that has heard the issue agreed that the committee had a right to the records, and that Biden, as the sitting president, was the proper person to judge whether they are protected by executive privilege.
Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), chair of the House Jan. 6 committee, had asked the court to expedite its consideration of Trump’s request.
“The Select Committee is investigating a deadly assault on the United States Capitol, the Speaker of the House, the Vice President, and both Chambers of Congress, and a dangerous interruption of Congress’s constitutional duty and the peaceful transfer of power,” House General Counsel Douglas N. Letter wrote.
“Delay would inflict a serious injury on the Select Committee and the public by interfering with this mandate,” he added.
Biden solicitor general Elizabeth B. Prelogar told the court that it should not get involved when both the president and Congress have determined the need for the information to be released.
Trump’s request “turns primarily on his claim that providing the records to the committee would harm the executive branch and, by extension, the public,” Prelogar wrote. “But the Constitution vests the Executive power in the incumbent President, who is best positioned to make those assessments. And President Biden has determined that an assertion of executive privilege over the specific records at issue here is not in the interests of the Nation.”
Siding with the former president “would be an unprecedented intrusion on the incumbent President’s” constitutional authority, she wrote.
The House investigative committee in August requested Trump’s official communications and details of his activities leading up to the insurrection by Trump supporters, an incident that forced the evacuation of the Capitol and led to the deaths of five people.
A district court judge in Washington disagreed in a November ruling, and the D.C. Circuit quickly affirmed the decision earlier this month.
“The events of January 6th exposed the fragility of those democratic institutions and traditions that we had perhaps come to take for granted,” wrote Judge Patricia A. Millett, joined by Judges Robert L. Wilkins and Ketanji Brown Jackson. “In response, the President of the United States and Congress have each made the judgment that access to this subset of presidential communication records is necessary to address a matter of great constitutional moment for the Republic.”
The panel delayed implementation of its order so Trump could go to the Supreme Court.
Trump told the court that Democrats are simply looking for information to discredit a “political foe,” not for legitimate legislative interests.
“This sweeping request alone demands access to any number of records to which Congress is not — in any way — entitled,” Binnall wrote. “First, such records have nothing to do with the events of January 6th. Second, these records are protected by executive and other privileges. And third, and most importantly, these requests exceed the scope of the requesting committee’s authority because they lack any conceivable related legislative purpose.”
The Supreme Court should preserve its ability to “review this case not to benefit this ‘particular President,’ but for the benefit of ‘the Presidency itself,’ ” Binnall wrote, echoing a past court decision.