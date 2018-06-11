Conservatives on the Supreme Court on Monday upheld Ohio’s method of purging voters from the rolls after they miss elections, a move that challengers of the law said would disproportionately remove poor and minority voters.

Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., writing for the majority in the 5 to 4 decision, said Ohio’s disputed process met the requirements of the National Voter Registration Act.

“We have no authority to second-guess Congress or to decide whether Ohio’s [law] is the ideal method for keeping its voting rolls up to date,” Alito wrote. “The only question before us is whether it violates federal law. It does not.”

The decision came under immediate criticism, not just from dissenters on the court but from liberal groups who said it gave states a green light to impose procedures that studies have shown disproportionately impact the poor and minorities, who tend to move more often.

“Communities that are disproportionately affected by unnecessarily harsh registration laws should not tolerate efforts to marginalize their influence in the political process, nor should allies who recognize blatant unfairness stand idly by,” said Justice Sonia Sotomayor, writing solely for herself.

“Today’s decision forces these communities and their allies to be even more proactive and vigilant in holding their states accountable and working to dismantle the obstacles they face in exercising the fundamental right to vote.”

Alito responded: “Justice Sotomayor’s dissent says nothing about what is relevant in this case — namely, the language of the NVRA,” adding that she “has not pointed to any evidence in the record that Ohio instituted or has carried out its program with discriminatory intent.”

Unlike many voting cases that come before the court, Monday’s case centered not on grand constitutional principles but on interpreting seemingly contradictory directives of federal law.

The NVRA prohibits removing voters simply because they failed to vote. But it also calls on states to keep accurate rolls and allows them to come up with their own systems for removing voters believed to have moved.

Ohio sends a notice after a voter skips a single federal election cycle. If they fail to respond and do not vote in the next four years, their names are removed from the rolls.

Alito Jr. said the Ohio process complies with federal directives.

“It does not strike any registrant solely by reason of the failure to vote,” he wrote. “Instead, as expressly permitted by federal law, it removes registrants only when they have failed to vote and have failed to respond to a change-of-residence notice.”

Alito was joined by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justices Anthony M. Kennedy, Clarence Thomas and Neil M. Gorsuch.

Justice Stephen G. Breyer dissented, joined by Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Elena Kagan and Sotomayor.

Breyer said that the federal law’s protection of infrequent voters “are most naturally read to prohibit a state from considering a registrant’s failure to vote as part of any process” that results in a purge.

He said that because voters are unlikely to return a card from the government asking them to re-up their voting status, Ohio’s reliance on unreturned cards is misplaced.

He noted that about 1 million people did not return cards from the state, about 13 percent of Ohio’s voting population. Studies, he said, showed that only about 4 percent of Americans moved outside their counties.

“The streets of Ohio’s cities are not filled with moving vans,” he said.

The case was notable for another reason: It is one of several in which the Trump administration switched sides; the Obama administration had backed challengers of Ohio’s process.

Ohio’s Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine praised the court’s decision.

“I am pleased that the United States Supreme Court agreed that Ohio was following federal law in maintaining accurate voter rolls. I congratulate our attorneys throughout this case for their exceptional work in documenting how this process, used by Democrat and Republican secretaries of state, is indeed lawful.”

But liberal groups described the ruling as dire.

“Our worry is that other states will take this decision as a green light to implement more aggressive voter purges as the 2018 elections loom,” said Myrna Pérez, director of the Voting Rights and Elections Project at the Brennan Center.

The case is Husted v. A. Philip Randolph Institute .