The question involved whether such members should be considered officers of the United States whose work was more federal or local.

“The board possesses considerable power—including the authority to substitute its own judgment for the considered judgment of the governor and other elected officials,” Breyer wrote. “But this power primarily concerns local matters. Congress’ law thus substitutes a different process for determining certain local policies (related to local fiscal responsibility) in respect to local matters. And that is the critical point for current purposes.”

AD

AD

Hundreds of billions of dollars were at stake because of the board’s action. But justices were also warned that upholding a constitutional challenge to the way the board’s members were appointed could hold serious repercussions for other territories and enclaves where the federal government plays an outsize role in government affairs, such as the District of Columbia.

Breyer addressed that. “Congress has long legislated for entities that are not states—the District of Columbia and the territories,” he wrote, both making law for those places and creating structures for allowing local officials to make and enforce local laws.

“This structure suggests that when Congress creates local offices using these two unique powers, the officers exercise power of the local government, not the federal government.”

AD

AD

The battle over the Puerto Rico board came from bondholders led by Aurelius Investment and a public employees union, both of which want to undo the board’s work and seek more favorable results from a new board.

They challenged how Congress set up the board when it passed the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act in 2016. It called for the president to choose seven of the eight members, and said if they were mostly chosen from lists provided by congressional leaders, Senate confirmation was unnecessary.

President Barack Obama did so, with the eighth member chosen by the Puerto Rico government.

The board went to work trying to restructure the island’s debt, and the bondholders sued. They said the board members were officers of the United States, subject to the Constitution’s appointments clause, and as such required Senate confirmation.

AD

AD

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit agreed with the challengers that board members require Senate confirmation. But the court approved the board’s previous work under the de facto officer doctrine, which validates decisions made by officials who believe their appointments are legal.

Justice Clarence Thomas agreed with the outcome of the case, but not its reasoning. Justice Sonia Sotomayor also filed a concurring opinion.