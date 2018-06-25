The Supreme Court on Monday largely upheld Texas congressional and legislative maps that a lower court said discriminated against black and Hispanic voters.

The lower court was wrong in how it considered the challenges, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. wrote in the 5 to 4 decision. The majority sided with the challengers over one legislative district.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote a dissent that was longer than Alito’s majority decision. She said the decision “does great damage to the right of equal opportunity. Not because it denies the existence of that right, but because it refuses its enforcement.”

Alito was joined in the outcome by the court’s most consistent conservatives — Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justices Anthony M. Kennedy, Clarence Thomas and Neil M. Gorsuch.

Thomas and Gorsuch added they do not believe the Voting Rights Act applies to redistricting.

Sotomayor was joined by the court’s liberals: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen G. Breyer and Elena Kagan.

The case is the latest incarnation of a legal battle that has raged for much of a decade. A three-judge panel in Texas last summer said two congressional districts and a handful of legislative districts were unconstitutional and called on the governor to convene the legislature to draw new lines.

Before that could happen, Texas went to the Supreme Court. In September, the court on a 5-to-4 vote along ideological lines put that order on hold until it could hear the case.

But not waiting for the process to play out truncated things at a critical time, the liberal justices complained when the case came before the court in April.

After the 2010 census, Texas was awarded four new congressional districts because of the state’s population growth. Almost all of the growth came from an increase in black and Hispanic residents, but the new maps produced by the legislature fulfilled its goal of protecting Anglo Republicans, the challengers charged.

The maps were found by the district court to probably be unconstitutional, and the judges drew interim maps to be used in the 2012 elections.

The outcomes, though, were much the same. In 2013, the Republican legislature voted to permanently adopt those judicially drawn maps.

Texas argued it could not be a racial gerrymander when using the lines drawn by the neutral judges.

The judges themselves said the lines were supposed to be only temporary and redrawn after their use in one election.

At oral argument, Roberts said the state’s adoption of the court-drawn maps “ought to give them some presumption of good faith moving forward, which is significant in the determination of their intent to discriminate.”

The Texas case was one of three gerrymandering cases considered by the court this term and the only one involving charges of racial gerrymandering.

The case is Abbott v Perez.