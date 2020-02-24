The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit ruled the city did not target Catholic Social Services because of its religious beliefs but only to enforce its nondiscrimination policy.
Philadelphia’s contract with the agency has expired, but the group is asking the court to require the city to renew it.
The case will be seen as a major test of whether the Supreme Court will reconsider precedents that uphold generally applicable laws that do not specifically target religious groups.
The agency had a contract with the city for years, but its policy came under scrutiny when a Philadelphia Inquirer reporter asked the city administration about it in 2018.
The case is Fulton v. City of Philadelphia.