The high court said Monday it won’t review decisions that said the newspaper had no right to intervene in the case.

Conley’s first trial ended in a hung jury. It was at her second trial in 2017 that The Observer-Dispatch sought and was denied access to questionnaires filled out by jurors.

Conley was convicted of manslaughter in Yoder’s death and was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Conley’s lawyer said prosecutors failed to prove Conley poisoned Yoder.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD