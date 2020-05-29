The Supreme Court in a short, unsigned order on Friday declined to reinstate the district judge’s decision. But it added:

“Nothing in this order should be construed to preclude applicant from filing a grievance setting out specifically the relief he requests be provided to him in the prison, and in the event that such request is filed, it should be decided promptly.”

AD

AD

There were no noted dissents.

Earlier this week, the court had decided for now that an Ohio judge’s order that hundreds of at-risk inmates at a federal prison in Ohio be expeditiously moved because of an outbreak of coronavirus.

In that case, Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr. and Neil M. Gorsuch disagreed with the majority. But the court left open the door for the Trump administration to come again to the high court “if circumstances warrant.”

Marlowe, who is in prison for attempted second-degree murder, said his medical condition makes him susceptible to serious complications should he contract covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

AD

As of mid-May in Louisiana, his lawyers told the court, “374 prisoners and 134 Louisiana Department of Corrections staff have contracted the virus. Ten prisoners and three staff have died.”

AD

But the 5th Circuit panel said Marlowe and his lawyers had not shown the prison was not taking reasonable precautions.

“We do not question that COVID-19 presents a risk of serious harm to those confined in prisons, nor that Plaintiff, as a diabetic, is particularly vulnerable to the virus’s effects,” the panel’s order stated.

But “the question here is whether the Eighth Amendment requires RCC to do more than it has already done to mitigate the risk of harm. The district court’s laconic analysis provides little basis for concluding that RCC’s mitigation efforts are insufficient.”

AD