But the Supreme Court’s decision last year affected only future cases and cases in which the defendants were still appealing their convictions when the high court ruled. The question for the court now is whether the decision should be made retroactive. That would benefit prisoners convicted by non-unanimous juries whose cases were final before last year’s ruling.
Several justices noted the very high bar past cases have set to making a new rule retroactive while also suggesting this case might clear it.
“Why isn’t unanimity basic?” Justice Stephen Breyer asked during arguments the court heard by phone because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“How could it be that a rule like that does not have retroactive effect?” Justice Elena Kagan asked.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.