FILE - In this March 24, 2019, file photo, special counsel Robert Mueller departs St. John’s Episcopal Church, across from the White House in Washington. (Cliff Owen/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — A Democratic member of the House Judiciary Committee says he’s hopeful special counsel Robert Mueller will appear before the committee, noting that May 15 has been proposed.

Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline told “Fox News Sunday” that “we hope the special counsel will appear” at that time and that “we think the American people have a right to hear directly from him.”

He later tweeted that “nothing has been agreed to yet.”

The committee chairman, Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, said last week the committee was “firming up the date” for Mueller’s testimony and hoping it would be May 15.

Cicilline said on Fox “obviously until the date comes, we never have an absolute guarantee” and in his tweet later, said “we hope the Special Counsel” will agree to the proposed date for his testimony.

Democrats are seeking more information about Mueller’s report on his Russia investigation.

Spokespeople for the Justice Department and Mueller declined comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.