DOJ raises new arguments in its filing, and says the court must intervene to prevent an end run around its authority and the Constitution.
The Texas law “is clearly unconstitutional,” and the federal government “has authority to seek equitable relief to protect its sovereign interests — including its interest in the supremacy of federal law and the availability of the mechanisms for judicial review that Congress and this Court have long deemed essential to protect constitutional rights,” wrote acting solicitor general Brian H. Fletcher.
“Allowing S.B. 8 to remain in force would irreparably harm those interests and perpetuate the ongoing irreparable injury to the thousands of Texas women who are being denied their constitutional rights,” Fletcher added.
The government’s petition went to Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., who receives emergency filings from that region. He called for a response from Texas by Thursday.
There are now two cases at the high court seeking that the Texas law be stopped, one filed by abortion providers and the other by DOJ. The DOJ petition asks for an emergency stop while litigation continues.
The department’s filing followed a decision by a federal appeals court Thursday night that allowed the law to remain in effect. A lower-court judge last week said it was unconstitutional.
The case adds drama to a Supreme Court term that will determine how far the court’s six-justice conservative majority will go in redefining the court’s abortion jurisprudence.
That the court was willing to allow the law to go into effect was a sign that its newest members, all chosen by President Donald Trump, are at least open to reconsidering court precedents. Three of the dissenters said the law was flatly unconstitutional.
On Dec. 1, the court will hear a challenge to a Mississippi law that conservatives have urged the court to use to overturn the constitutional right to abortion established by Roe and reaffirmed in Planned Parenthood v. Casey in 1992.
Mississippi’s law would ban most abortions after 15 weeks, and was struck down by lower courts as a clear violation of Supreme Court precedent regarding pre-viability restrictions. That limit is generally gauged to be 22 to 24 weeks.
The Supreme Court previously has turned away petitions from states that have had their laws prohibiting abortions before that time span blocked by lower courts. So the decision to take Mississippi’s challenge was significant. More than 125 friend-of-the-court briefs have been filed on both sides of the issue.
Texas’s law is far more restrictive. It bars abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, when many women do not realize they are pregnant, and makes no exceptions for rape or incest.
It, too, would probably have been struck down, except for an enforcement mechanism specifically designed to avoid federal court review.
Usually in challenging abortion restrictions, opponents seek to enjoin government officials from enforcing laws that violate constitutional protections. But the Texas law is enforced by private citizens rather than the state government. Any individual can sue anyone who helps a woman get an abortion after cardiac activity is detected in the womb. Successful lawsuits would result in an award of at least $10,000 to the person who filed the complaint.
In that earlier case, the majority’s one-paragraph opinion allowing the ban to take effect cited the law’s “complex and novel” procedural questions, and said it was not clear that abortion providers challenging the law were suing the proper defendants.
Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., who dissented, said that because the enforcement regime was “not only unusual, but unprecedented,” it deserved more judicial scrutiny before being allowed.
The court’s three liberal justices aligned in a dissent that said the law was “flagrantly unconstitutional.”
The Justice Department entered the fight after that, in a suit that said Texas officials could be sued over the law.
A federal district judge agreed, and said he would “not sanction one more day of this offensive deprivation of such an important right.”
But a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit would not allow the injunction to remain in place. It has set both cases challenging the law for a hearing in December.
Ann Marimow contributed to this report.