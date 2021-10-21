“As has been expressed by multiple justices, the idea that the Constitution requires States to permit a woman to abort her unborn child is unsupported by any constitutional text, history, or tradition,” the filing says, asking the court to reconsider Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which affirmed the right in 1992.
“The court erred in recognizing the right to abortion in Roe and in continuing to preserve it in Casey.”
But Texas said the court need not take up those issues. Instead, it says, the court should find that the Biden administration lacks standing to challenge the Texas law in federal court.
“Federal courts are not ‘roving commissions assigned to pass judgment on the validity of the Nation’s laws,’ ” says the filing, quoting a 1973 Supreme Court decision.
“Neither is the Department of Justice.”
The DOJ on Monday called on the court to step in now to block the law, called S.B. 8, and perhaps to take up the issue on an expedited basis.
“Texas designed S.B. 8 to violate the Constitution, as interpreted by this Court, and to thwart judicial review,” Acting Solicitor General Brian H. Fletcher wrote in his filing. He added, “That proposition is as breathtaking as it is dangerous.”
He said the result of the Supreme Court’s earlier decision to allow the law to go into effect Sept. 1 has been “the ongoing irreparable injury to the thousands of Texas women who are being denied their constitutional rights.”
After the DOJ got involved in the case, a district judge found the law unconstitutional and prohibited its enforcement. But a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit overturned that decision two days later.
The Texas law bars most abortions after cardiac activity is noted in the embryo. That can be as early as six weeks after a menstrual cycle, when many do not realize they are pregnant. The law makes no exceptions for rape or incest.
Supreme Court precedents limit prohibitions on abortion to the point of fetal viability, thought to be 22 to 24 weeks.
But Texas included an enforcement mechanism specifically designed to avoid federal court review.
Usually in challenging abortion restrictions, opponents seek to enjoin government officials from enforcing laws that violate constitutional protections. But the Texas law is enforced by private citizens rather than the state government.
Any individual can sue anyone who helps a woman get a prohibited abortion. Successful lawsuits would result in an award of at least $10,000 to the person who filed the complaint.
When the Supreme Court considered a request to keep the state law from going into effect, the majority’s one-paragraph opinion cited the law’s “complex and novel” procedural questions, and said it was not clear that abortion providers challenging the law were suing the proper defendants.
In Thursday’s filing, Texas repeated its position that the law must be challenged in state court.
On Dec. 1, the Supreme Court will hear a challenge to a Mississippi law that conservatives have urged the court to use to overturn the constitutional right to abortion established by Roe.
Mississippi’s law would ban most abortions after 15 weeks, and lower courts struck it down as a clear violation of Supreme Court precedent regarding pre-viability restriction.